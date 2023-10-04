House of the Week | Leafy, luxurious and tranquil lifestyle

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
In a world of its own that's individual yet in no way isolated, this exceptional home and its fully fenced allotment of some 3096m2 (3/4 acre) creates a wonderful context for family life.
Accompanied by mature trees, beautiful birdsong and pleasing privacy, this beautiful Legana home could be the property just for you.
Jessica Hogarth of Wolf Property said "it's a very calm atmosphere, you feel like you're on a secluded property."
"The new owners really focused on enhancing the garden, and they've poured a lot of love into their work."
A tree lined drive delivers the ideal introduction to a home that's fully renovated, ready to enjoy and designed to make the most of the garden outlooks.
Wide, welcoming verandahs that reflect a respect for homestead traditions complement the character of superb single level spaces.
The property includes dual living domains, a separate dining area served by a new kitchen featuring stone benches, a central island, quality appliances and ample cabinetry.
The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a main bedroom with a walk-in robe and elegant ensuite.
The second bedroom's sitting area adds a refined retreat, the third bedroom's walk-in robe and the fourth bedroom's flexibility to perform as a study/office role both enhance the relaxed refinement of this residence, while the family bathroom is supported by a separate laundry.
Double glazed windows, ducted heating and air-conditioning and a fresh modern look define dimensions that are surrounded by expansive gardens, a secure double garage and additional double carport.
"You don't hear any street noise or traffic, so you always feel like you're in a secluded property," Jessica said.
"People who may have come from acreage will feel like there's a lot of room - a rural feel in a suburban setting."
Legana's shopping centre, services and facilities including doctors, dentists, the vet, tavern and the new school projected for 2024 ensure enjoyment of this popular family destination where the sense of community is strong and Launceston CBD is easily reached.
For more information or to arrange a site inspection please contact Jessica Hogarth on 0488 016 035 or Lochie Rooney on 0408 073 118.
