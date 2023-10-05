The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Should politicians sign no defecting contract before elections?

October 6 2023 - 9:03am
WOULD a binding pre-poll signed contract across the board for party candidates (with a mandated resignation trigger clause from state parliament) work? Party defectors are clearly letting voters down. In theory there could be something preventing MPs leaving their party mid-stream; but that would not stop them from staying put, going rogue and voting however they felt like on every issue, without any concern about party policy?

