Should politicians sign no defecting contract before elections?

WOULD a binding pre-poll signed contract across the board for party candidates (with a mandated resignation trigger clause from state parliament) work? Party defectors are clearly letting voters down. In theory there could be something preventing MPs leaving their party mid-stream; but that would not stop them from staying put, going rogue and voting however they felt like on every issue, without any concern about party policy?
Mick Bendor, Danby
IN RESPONSE to Felicity Foot's letter (The Examiner, October 5) it is pleasing that some landlords are only raising the rent by the increase in council rates. But, this is the exception to the rule with the Australian Bureau of Statistics recently reporting that Tasmania has had the highest median weekly rent rise in Australia over the last five years. In inner city Launceston, median rents have increased by $155.00 per week over the last five years and in outer Launceston median rents have increased by $160.00 per week. In other words, Launceston renters are paying an extra $8000.00 to keep the same roof over their head. We urgently need better regulation. One model that should be considered is Canberra where landlords are only allowed to increase rents by CPI + 10 per cent. If CPI is 5 per cent in a particular year, then the rent can only increase by 5.5 per cent. Canberra has the highest median incomes in Australia and regulates rent increases while Tasmania has the lowest median incomes in Australia and yet continues to allow unreasonable rent increases.
Benedict Bartl, Tenants' Union of Tasmania
HAVEN'T you already made your decision on how you will vote, Paul Terrett (The Examiner October 3)? In your own words you say: "Constitutional change should be about looking to the future, as one people, for all Australians."
J.Breen, Newnham
YESTERDAY the Federal Government launched a new campaign aiming to start conversations about the everyday assumptions that disabled people face about their lives and capabilities with the call to action #AskDontAssume.
My friend who is blind was breastfeeding her baby in a park. A member of the public started a conversation with her about her disability. They demanded she explain how she could have a baby and concluded she was an unsafe mother due to her blindness.
Disabled people aren't interested in "conversations" with total strangers about our disabilities. The power dynamic of who gets to ask a question and who is expected to reply is rooted in ableism, racism, sexism. So DON'T #AskDontAssume.
James Newton, Newstead
It was disappointing to read Cr Louise Elliot describe a professional development session by Working It Out (WIO) as "re-education".
The session in question was 30 minutes long and voluntary.
Councillors learnt about the discrimination trans and gender diverse people face and the impact on their health and wellbeing, including first-hand from a trans Tasmanian.
Cr Elliot claims she was 'shut down' but the fact is she asked her question when the signal had already been given that the session was ending.
If Cr Elliot had genuine complaints a respectful approach would have been to contact the Council or WIO directly.
WIO has been working with and for the LGBTIQA+ community in Tasmania for over 24 years and our professional development is highly regarded and delivered widely.
I urge groups who wish to hear about the real-life experiences of transgender Tasmanians to contact us on 03 6231 1200.
Dr Lynn Jarvis, CEO, WIO
THERE is a strong belief in London that lowering speed limits in the city will contribute to added air pollution.
It seems logical that a similar problem could occur in our city as reduced speed means vehicles spend more time in an area with motors running on pollutant producing fuels.
I imagine large buses and trucks are also big contributors to the problem, but far fewer in numbers. When in peak hour traffic speed is not a factor. We often grind to a halt especially on Wellington Street.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
WHETHER you vote Yes or No three things to remember: Given the time and resources spent on the referendum so far, why was this issue not raised during the election process?; how much the referendum has detracted from the government's ability to deal with climate change, rising homelessness and the declining healthcare system - issues pertaining to all Australians, and just how divisive it is already proving to be.
Laurelle Atkinson, St. Helens
