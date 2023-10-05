Should politicians sign no defecting contract before elections?

IN RESPONSE to Felicity Foot's letter (The Examiner, October 5) it is pleasing that some landlords are only raising the rent by the increase in council rates. But, this is the exception to the rule with the Australian Bureau of Statistics recently reporting that Tasmania has had the highest median weekly rent rise in Australia over the last five years. In inner city Launceston, median rents have increased by $155.00 per week over the last five years and in outer Launceston median rents have increased by $160.00 per week. In other words, Launceston renters are paying an extra $8000.00 to keep the same roof over their head. We urgently need better regulation. One model that should be considered is Canberra where landlords are only allowed to increase rents by CPI + 10 per cent. If CPI is 5 per cent in a particular year, then the rent can only increase by 5.5 per cent. Canberra has the highest median incomes in Australia and regulates rent increases while Tasmania has the lowest median incomes in Australia and yet continues to allow unreasonable rent increases.

