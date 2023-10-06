Nothing scary in a yes vote, lawyers say

Whilst there has been a lot of information published about how to vote (either yes or no), there has not been much focus on the basic legal principles applicable to the referendum. The Constitution of Australia is the legal document which sets out how Australia is governed. The Constitution can only be changed with a referendum, which must be passed by a double majority, which requires a majority of supporting votes in at least four out of the six Australian States and also an overall majority of Australian voters in supporting the referendum.