Nothing scary in a yes vote, lawyers say

The Law Society of Tasmania is uniquely placed to offer information to its members and the wider community on the legal aspects of the Voice to Parliament Referendum.
Whilst there has been a lot of information published about how to vote (either yes or no), there has not been much focus on the basic legal principles applicable to the referendum. The Constitution of Australia is the legal document which sets out how Australia is governed. The Constitution can only be changed with a referendum, which must be passed by a double majority, which requires a majority of supporting votes in at least four out of the six Australian States and also an overall majority of Australian voters in supporting the referendum.
The Voice referendum is asking Australians to vote 'yes' or 'no' to indicate whether they support a proposed law to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
The proposed amendment to the Constitution says the Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
In addition, the proposed amendment to the Constitution expressly states that the Parliament shall have the power to make laws governing the powers of the Voice. This means that it would be the democratically elected Parliament which determines the powers of the Voice.
The role of the High Court would be confined to interpreting and applying the legislation which establishes the powers of the Voice. Under the proposed amendment neither the Government nor the Parliament would have to follow or act on any representation from the Voice if the Referendum were to pass.
If the Referendum is successful, the Constitution will be amended to officially recognise the advisory body which will be called the Voice. However, Parliament will still need to pass legislation which establishes the full framework for how the Voice will operate.
As with all new legislation, this process will require a bill to be passed by a majority in both houses of parliament. If the Referendum is unsuccessful, the Constitution won't change. The Law Society asks people to educate themselves about the Referendum prior to 14 October 2023.
Amanda Thompson is the president of The Law Society of Tasmania
