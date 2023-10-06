Photographer Paul Scambler followed the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay as it made its five-kilometre walk around the streets of Launceston.
The 2023 Legacy Centenary Torch Relay started on 23 April in Pozières France and will travel to all 44 Legacy Clubs in Australia for the next six months.
The first Tasmanian relay, started in Launceston on Tuesday before travelling through the Midlands with a relay in Ouse on October 4 before finishing in Hobart.
