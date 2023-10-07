The Examiner
OPINION: What about a residential apartment building on Cimitiere Street?

Craig Thomson
Craig Thomson
October 8 2023 - 7:00am
Converting the Alfred Harrap and Sons warehouse or other underutilised spaces in our city into residential apartments would help revitalise neglected areas of the city.
This week, the Council put plans for a multi-storey luxury hotel at the site of a disused warehouse in the Launceston CBD back to the public for consultation. My first question was, why a luxury hotel? That site would be the perfect location for residential apartments.

