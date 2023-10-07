This week, the Council put plans for a multi-storey luxury hotel at the site of a disused warehouse in the Launceston CBD back to the public for consultation. My first question was, why a luxury hotel? That site would be the perfect location for residential apartments.
In the late 90s, in Brisbane, the Teneriffe woolsheds were converted into apartments. The heritage-listed facades were kept in place, and the apartments were built around them. Today, they are amongst the most sought-after real estate in that city. For several reasons, residential apartments on the Cimitiere Street site would be a valuable addition to a city facing a housing crisis like Launceston.
Firstly, a residential apartment block would significantly increase the housing supply, helping to address the shortage of affordable homes in the city. This would help alleviate some pressure on the Launceston housing market and make it easier for people to find suitable accommodation.
A multi-storey residential apartment block on Cimitiere Street would efficiently use valuable central business district land. It would allow for a higher population density in a limited space, reducing urban sprawl and the need for excessive transportation infrastructure.
Property research over the years has revealed building residential apartments stimulates economic development by creating jobs in construction and ongoing maintenance. It can also attract businesses and services to the area, contributing to the local economy.
Converting the Alfred Harrap and Sons warehouse or other underutilised spaces in our city into residential apartments would help revitalise neglected areas of the city. This would increase foot traffic, improve safety, and, with the inclusion of retail space on the ground floor, offer a more vibrant urban environment.
Another benefit of a residential apartment block on Cimitiere Street would be the offer of various housing options. The building should include smaller units suitable for singles or couples and larger units for families. This diversity would cater to many residents with different needs and preferences.
Launceston is a reasonably good city to get around via public or private transport, but providing housing in the CBD would reduce commuting times and transportation costs for residents. This would be an attractive option for many in the economic climate we find ourselves in.
City planners and residents must carefully consider the potential drawbacks of a multi-storey luxury hotel project in Launceston's CBD. While a luxury hotel could bring in tourism and revenue, balancing such developments with the city's housing needs should be an essential consideration of the City of Launceston Council. A mixed-use development that includes residential apartments and a hotel could be a viable solution, maximising the site's utility and addressing multiple community needs.
Public consultation is essential in the planning process, as it allows residents to voice their concerns and preferences. This development is an opportunity to shape the city and its long-term goals and priorities, including addressing the housing crisis while promoting economic growth and urban revitalisation. The Council is right to seek public opinion but I am not sure this plan is the right one.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
