Photographer Paul Scambler went to the 31st Festival of Dance at the Launceston Conference Centre to see the dancers in Class 140, the seven year olds Song and Dance solo compete.
This year the Launceston Festival of Dance features 3000 dancers performing from all the local Dance Studios.
Class 140 results: 1st Phoebe Tew, 2nd Willow Lethborg, 3rd Milla Brown, Highly Commended Flossy Perrett and Highly Commended Brigitte Gravell.
The Festival runs until Saturday, 7th October.
