The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Advocate says new disability act can adopt RC recommendations

IB
By Isabel Bird
October 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Show us that disability ministerial position 'not just a token'
Show us that disability ministerial position 'not just a token'

Hope exists that Tasmania could lead the nation when it comes to improving the lives of people living with disability by implementing the latest royal commission recommendations into new state disability laws.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.