Show us that disability ministerial position 'not just a token'

Hope exists that Tasmania could lead the nation when it comes to improving the lives of people living with disability by implementing the latest royal commission recommendations into new state disability laws.
The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People Living with Disability, released its recommendations last week.
These range from transforming mainstream education systems to become inclusive, which includes phasing out special schools and allowing any child with a disability to enrol in mainstream schools, to the phasing out of group homes, and removal of employment barriers.
They also included the creation of new federal laws to clearly articulate disability rights and provide effective mechanisms for breaches of those rights.
Disability advocate Kristen Desmond said the state was in a perfect position to adopt the recommendations due to the current drafting of new state laws for disability inclusion.
Following consultation in 2022, the government decided to replace the existing Disability Services Act 2011 with completely new disability laws.
Public consultation on the draft Disability Inclusion Bill 2023 was held last month.
"There is a real opportunity for Tasmania to take those royal commission recommendations and import them into the new disability act, to show that we are serious about improving the lives of people with disability, and to lead the way," Ms Desmond said.
"There is a long way to go on this, but making sure the human rights of people with disability are included in our legislation is a critical first step."
Ms Desmond said past inaction on royal commission recommendations made her wary, and stressed that this should not be an option for the latest findings.
"The disability services minister can take a lead on this, and the Premier should allow her to take a lead on this. I don't want this government to ignore what this royal commission has had to say," Ms Desmond said.
"It would be great to see this government show that the disability services minister is taken seriously, and that this is not just a token ministerial position, that she be given carriage of making sure these recommendations can be implemented in Tasmania."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.