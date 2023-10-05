A shirtless man on a methamphetamine binge thought he could "superglue his van back together" after causing a car crash on Lilydale Road.
Christopher Thomas Hickman, 32, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, driving without a licence, drug driving, drug possession, resisting a police officer, possessing a firearm, stealing, and failing to give way when approaching a Give Way sign.
Hickman fronted the Launceston Magistrates Court on October 4 to learn his fate.
Police prosecutor Lauren Binns said Hickman was driving his white Toyota van on Lilydale Road at around 1.40pm on August 16, 2022, when he failed to give way at a Give Way sign.
Ms Binns said, as a result, Hickman hit another car, causing it to crash into a nearby fence.
The court heard following the accident, Hickman ran around without his shirt on and tried to collect small pieces of his van, saying he was going to "superglue it back together".
Multiple bystanders at the scene were concerned about Hickman's bizarre behaviour and called the police.
Police conducted an oral fluid test, and Hickman tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Ms Binns said fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.
A day later, on August 17, at 6.30pm, police were called to the Commercial Hotel on Cimitiere Street in Launceston.
Ms Binns said Hickman was "undergoing a mental health episode" and was detained.
During an initial search of Hickman, police found a black gel blaster gun with a magazine containing six gel balls.
Hickman was convened to the Launceston General Hospital, where a further search was conducted, and police found a small zip-lock bag containing methamphetamine in Hickman's trousers.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said the period the offending took place was a "particularly chaotic time" for Hickman, involving both mental ill health and substance abuse.
"The offences do not display the full extent of the chaos Mr Hickman experienced," she said.
Ms McCracken said Hickman had been homeless at the time and had been homeless for about eight years total.
The court heard Hickman had found the gel blaster and was called a "good scavenger" by Ms McCracken.
Ms McCracken said Hickman had no intention of using the weapon.
The court heard since the offending, Hickman had taken steps to seek help for his drug use and improve his mental wellbeing.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he would have Hickman assessed for a Community Corrections Order and adjourned sentencing for October 5 at 2.15pm.
