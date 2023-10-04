Two Launceston restaurants stood out from the crowd at the annual Tasmania Hospitality Association Awards for Excellence.
More than 700 hospitality representatives and dignitaries gathered at the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens where winners across 38 categories were announced on October 4.
Cataract on Paterson and the Plough Inn swept up multiple awards.
Having celebrated 10 years in business on the weekend, Cataract on Paterson scooped the Outstanding Achievement in Training, backing up the national title they won last year.
The restaurant's employee George Riley was named hospitality industry rising star, while the business also took out Best Marketed Business.
The Plough Inn served a triple treat of awards, named Best Sports Bar, Best Outdoor Experience and Hotel/Pub Tavern of the Year - Metro.
The hospitality venues were up against a record number of nominations with more than 200 venues submitting nearly 500 overall entries.
Three venues went back-to-back in the major award categories. French-inspired North-East Coast hotspot Furneaux was crowned Best Stand Alone Restaurant and Restaurant of the Year - Regional.
The Great Lake Hotel was named Hotel/Pub Tavern of the Year - Regional for a second year running, while The Tasman took home Accommodation Venue of the Year - Metro honours.
The mantle of Best Deluxe Accommodation venue in the state went to Saffire Freycinet, while North Hobart newcomer Ogee picked up two major awards.
The Premier's Award for Contribution to the Community went to Willie Smiths founder Andrew Smith.
THA chief executive Steve Old said the awards being held in October rather than May was a step away from tradition but it had proven to be another exceptional event showcasing the best hospitality businesses across the state.
"The quality and volume of the nominations this year reached unprecedented levels - our casual dining award had 58 nominations alone - and in most of the categories the judges found it extremely difficult to split the votes," Mr Old said.
"All our winners will now get the opportunity to represent Tasmania at the AHA national awards at Adelaide Oval on November 27 and will have great confidence in continuing the state's success of the past few years."
