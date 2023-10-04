A free website focused on the Aboriginal history of the kanamaluka/Tamar River area is hoping to provide teachers and students with accurate Palawa learning activities.
The brand-new "Aboriginal Launceston" website launched to a packed audience of history teachers at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG) in late September.
Developed by Dr Louise Zarmati and First Nations man Geoff McLean, the website is aimed at providing educational material linked to the Australian Curriculum for use "in and out of the classroom".
Collecting already existing historical and geographical information, the site presents it in a way that is age-appropriate for school kids according to Mr McLean and Dr Zarmati, who said they found a lack of historically accurate information was easily available for children.
"We know how difficult it is to source up-to-date and reliable information, particularly about Australia's First Nations people that aligns with the Australian Curriculum," said Mr Mclean, who hosts Learning on Country experiences through his business, Wallaby Walkabout Tours.
"That's why we designed this website because kids are really keen to learn more about the life of the traditional owners of the valley."
The information at aboriginallaunceston.com.au is based on primary sources and current historical, archaeological and cultural research, and encourages students to "get out into the country" and consider what life might have been like thousands of years ago.
Dr Zarmati - a senior lecturer in humanities and social sciences education in the University of Tasmania - said the website also has a focus on promoting reconciliation.
"We use specific language on the website and in the downloadables in keeping with that aim by de-colonising the curriculum and presenting Australian history from an Aboriginal perspective," she said.
Funded through the Great Regional City Challenge (GRCC), the new website is "especially relevant in the lead up to the referendum on the Voice to parliament," according to GRCC President Owen Tilbury.
Teachers, students and anyone interested can check out the website at aboriginallaunceston.com.au
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.