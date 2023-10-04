The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Education

Aboriginal Launceston website launches as learning resource

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Louise Zarmati and First Nations man Geoff McLean have developed the "Aboriginal Launceston" website as a teaching resource. Picture supplied
Dr Louise Zarmati and First Nations man Geoff McLean have developed the "Aboriginal Launceston" website as a teaching resource. Picture supplied

A free website focused on the Aboriginal history of the kanamaluka/Tamar River area is hoping to provide teachers and students with accurate Palawa learning activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.