Around one in 12 people in the LGBTQI+ community may have experienced some form of conversion practices, new research has found.
Canada's Simon Fraser University has released research diving into 16 studies from six countries, including one from Australia, over the past 20 years in an attempt to estimate the prevalence of the practice.
Researchers said they found the frequency ranged from two per cent to 34 per cent across the studies, with an average of 8.5 per cent.
They called for more studies into conversion practices, including on groups who "carry the largest burden" such as trans people, Indigenous Peoples and non-Indigenous racialized groups.
"Structural efforts to prevent conversion practices (CP) need not wait for more evidence," researchers said.
"Any amount of CP is worthy of policy interventions."
They said it was important to clearly define conversion therapy and to legislate against it to prevent harms to the LGBTQIA+ community.
Earlier this week, Tasmania's new Attorney-General Guy Barnett said he would work with Premier Jeremy Rockliff to bring forward a ban on conversion practices in the state.
This was done in response to calls from Equality Tasmania to commit to banning the practice by the end of the year as previously promised.
The new research was welcomed by Equality Tasmania, with spokesperson Rodney Croome saying it was a reminder that conversion practices continued to be widespread and caused deep damage.
"Many people once hoped conversion practices would disappear as public attitudes towards LGBTQIA+ people improved," Mr Croome said.
"But it's clear now that legislation is essential if we are to bring this torture to an end."
He said it had been a year-and-a-half since the Tasmanian Government committed to a ban, and legislation has yet to be tabled.
"We know from anecdotal evidence that in that time conversion practices have continued to be inflicted on LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians causing lifelong harm," he said.
Mr Croome said Equality Tasmania would do their "utmost to ensure" the commitment was fulfilled.
