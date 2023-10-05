The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Politicians with no clue on either side

October 5 2023 - 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Politicians with no clue on either side
Politicians with no clue on either side

TASMANIA shouldn't be led by politicians that have no clue what they are talking about. I doubt Jo Palmer has any idea about the poison act or the hemp industry, nor any other aspect of her portfolio. Being an incredibly nice person doesn't give you the credentials to be a leader and certainly not a minister. Unfortunately there's not much talent on either side of the fence. They are either not known or just have not got the intellect to lead our State. Tasmanians were smart enough not to vote for Ferguson, but he got in on the back of the well respected Gutwein anyway and tauts leadership. Labour has nothing else to offer. With this state of politics, we are at the mercy of public servants and have no voice in the matter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.