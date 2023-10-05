Politicians with no clue on either side

IT AMAZES me how often the Dogs' Home of Tasmania advertises puppies looking for homes. Don't people understand what they must do to ensure their female dogs don't get pregnant and produce unwanted dogs? It appears some people are quite happy to leave the problem for someone else to sort out. The Dogs Home of Tasmania has a pretty good success rate, and these puppies seem to find homes very quickly. The sad thing is, though, some of them will complete the full circle. They'll be back up for adoption when the cuteness has worn off and their adopters realise that owning a dog is a big responsibility. One of our dogs is a case in point. Adopted from the RSPCA as a pup and dumped at the Dog's Home of Tasmania six years later because they were moving interstate; or so they said. It is just not good enough! We need to stop supporting breeders, and support shelters instead, remembering that dogs are for life. Unfortunately, a lot of shelters end up putting dogs to sleep because of lack of funds as they are inundated. Adopt, don't shop. When you adopt from a shelter, you save the lives of two dogs: your own, and the one taking its place.

