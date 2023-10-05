Politicians with no clue on either side

TASMANIA shouldn't be led by politicians that have no clue what they are talking about. I doubt Jo Palmer has any idea about the poison act or the hemp industry, nor any other aspect of her portfolio. Being an incredibly nice person doesn't give you the credentials to be a leader and certainly not a minister. Unfortunately there's not much talent on either side of the fence. They are either not known or just have not got the intellect to lead our State. Tasmanians were smart enough not to vote for Ferguson, but he got in on the back of the well respected Gutwein anyway and tauts leadership. Labour has nothing else to offer. With this state of politics, we are at the mercy of public servants and have no voice in the matter.
Rini Wels, Launceston
AS AN owner of a short stay accommodation in the Launceston CBD, I have never been contacted about it, despite ongoing discussion and surveys surrounding them.
Our property has commercial rental, long term and short stay accommodation. We opted for short stay after past bad experiences with long-term residential tenants - tenants who were aided by the Tenants' Union of Tasmania, who is now the one lamenting short stay accommodation. On this note, short stay accommodation can be more frequently viewed, keeping the occupants more accountable than long-term rental inspections.
The proposal restricting short stay accommodation to the owners' primary residence would mean less accommodation in the CBD, likely leading to tourists spending less in city businesses - against the Council's long standing goals.
We weren't able to get any long-term renters interested in what has since become our short stay. Why? There is no standard rubbish collection, and like many places in the CBD, no off-street parking, turning away many renters.
It's wrongly assumed that short stays remain full, but a look at AirBNB shows that many are readily available, meaning profits assumed to be associated with short stays aren't always present, with property expenses increasing.
Finally, it's been said that skyrocketing rental costs are due to the increase in short stays. In our case, we only raised the cost of our rents to cover the increasing Council rates - and even then, to keep that property occupied, our rent is now below market value.
Felicity Foot, Launceston
IT AMAZES me how often the Dogs' Home of Tasmania advertises puppies looking for homes. Don't people understand what they must do to ensure their female dogs don't get pregnant and produce unwanted dogs? It appears some people are quite happy to leave the problem for someone else to sort out. The Dogs Home of Tasmania has a pretty good success rate, and these puppies seem to find homes very quickly. The sad thing is, though, some of them will complete the full circle. They'll be back up for adoption when the cuteness has worn off and their adopters realise that owning a dog is a big responsibility. One of our dogs is a case in point. Adopted from the RSPCA as a pup and dumped at the Dog's Home of Tasmania six years later because they were moving interstate; or so they said. It is just not good enough! We need to stop supporting breeders, and support shelters instead, remembering that dogs are for life. Unfortunately, a lot of shelters end up putting dogs to sleep because of lack of funds as they are inundated. Adopt, don't shop. When you adopt from a shelter, you save the lives of two dogs: your own, and the one taking its place.
Lucy Colebrooke-Taylor, Launceston
PRIME Minister Albanese would be happy if Tasmania had an ALP government in Hobart.
Giving money for a billion dollar stadium is a wise ploy as this could rock the Liberal boat enough to sink it.
I reckon most of the populace is happy with the grounds we have in Launceston and Hobart perhaps with a bit of tweaking to make them perfect.
Any State surplus could then be used for our hospitals and education.
Incidentally, we are not real keen on the proposed new Marinus Link either.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
