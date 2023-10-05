In 2014, Verina Bowden was running a solo show, managing five holiday houses alone in a bedroom.
Fast forward to 2023, and she's just celebrated the opening of a new office for Freycinet Holiday Houses, employing over 30 staff with over 100 holidays houses dotted along the East Coast.
"I'm from Margaret River and had a business over there, but I was much younger and really optimistic and unrealistic... I sold it a bit traumatised at the end of it and thought I'd never do it again," Ms Bowden said.
"I kind of fell backwards into it again with someone offering me some holiday houses here in Coles Bay, almost 10 years ago."
After learning a few lessons "the hard way," Ms Bowden started up the business in a back bedroom taking on all jobs around the houses, from cleaning to bookings, seven days a week.
"It organically grew and grew, our business is very structured so we're using a lot of tools and processes that any really well established resort or hotel would be using," she said.
Eventually she expanded operations to an art studio, and now has a "state of the art" office complex for Freycinet Holiday Houses and Freycinet Luxury Hosts.
She said they had lots of plans in different developments.
"When the office was first meant to be starting, was actually when COVID hit," she said.
"We were in a slightly bigger art studio... we were just bursting at the seams."
At the end of next month Ms Bowden will have over 100 holiday houses under her management, and said in the last year they expanded to Dolphin Sands and Swansea.
Freycinet Luxury Hosts was launched in February last year, and Ms Bowden said properties that fit into the "luxury" category had the opportunity of joining that side of the business.
"It's all really about creating a workspace where people love coming to work, that they feel empowered, that everybody has their ideas on the table," Ms Bowden said.
"We are really, really big on on that side of our business with our staff and development."
