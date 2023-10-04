A 38-year-old man begged a Launceston magistrate for leniency, saying prison wouldn't be beneficial for his mental health.
Kristopher Mark Conway, of West Launceston, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of trespassing and stealing and appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on October 4.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said police called on July 9, 2023, to Orana House at Newnham.
Orana House provides crisis accommodation for males aged 21 years and over.
When police arrived, Conway was hanging around the reception of the building despite being asked to leave multiple times by staff.
Police asked Conway to leave, but he refused and became argumentative.
Mr Fawdry said Conway made "nonsensical comments" to police and threatened to sue them.
Conway, who represented himself at court, said he was severely intoxicated at the time and could not remember what happened.
The court also heard of nine stealing offences that took place between September 26 and October 1, 2023.
Mr Fawdry said Conway stole multiple food and drink items from the Coles Express service station on Wellington Street, the BP service station on Wellington Street, and the Coles supermarket on Charles Street.
On October 1, Conway attempted to leave the supermarket with three bags of groceries valued at $150.55.
When supermarket staff confronted him for not paying, he said, "It doesn't matter; the cops know who I am anyway".
Conway said at the time of the offending, he was homeless and suffering from mental ill health.
Conway said he is sorry for stealing and intends to pay back "every last cent".
"I swear I won't steal again," he said.
"I know I stuffed up. I apologise. I really am sorry."
Conway asked Magistrate Simon Brown to consider the impact prison would have on his mental health.
Mr Brown adjourned the matter for sentencing to October 5.
