What was happening in Northern Tasmania 15 years ago this week?
Construction of the Charles Hotel on the old Launceston General Hospital was in its early stages, and in Penquite Road, the Norwood IGA was well under way.
Bowls Tasmania North president Gus Draper watched Mayor Albert van Zetten send one down at the season's official opening.
Queues at Service Tasmania in Henty House stretched into the foyer, and at Launceston airport, out of the door.
South Launceston Little Athletic club members Jacob Bishop, Amy Halaby and Kysha Hill were preparing for the new season.
Jeanne Vieyra, of Frankford, with her two-week-old miniature goat Tedi, went to the Animal Nursery at the Burnie Show.
TAFE Tasmania automotive department head Nick Cameron was pictured in the workshop.
Athlete Laura Nicholson was The Examiner Junior Sports Encouragement Award winner for September.
