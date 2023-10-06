The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

From the Archives: Launceston images from October 2 - 8, 2008

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
October 7 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What was happening in Northern Tasmania 15 years ago this week?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Biggs

Phillip Biggs

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.