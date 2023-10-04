Premier Jeremy Rockliff will now likely to push back the next parliament sitting as a recount gets under way for the Clark seat that is being vacated by former attorney-general Elise Archer.
The person most likely to take her place on the government benches is present Hobart City councillor and treasury employee Simon Behrakis.
Mr Behrakis confirmed he will nominate for the recount for the seat in Clark.
In the 2021 election, Mr Behrakis received 3722 first-preference votes, just 200 less than Madeleine Ogilvy, the last Liberal elected on the ticket.
With parliament due to resume on October 17, Mr Rockliff is likely to delay parliament until Ms Archer's replacement is ready.
Mr Behrakis comes from the right of the Liberal Party and was one of a number of members that supported Clarence Mayor Brendan Blomeley's attempt at the party presidency earlier this year.
After his unsuccessful bid at the seat of Clark in the 2021 state election, he was employed as an adviser in the office of Michael Ferguson, then Minister for State Growth, now Treasurer.
He has been a Hobart City alderman since November 2018.
Recently, he was the only Hobart City Council member to speak in defence of outspoken colleague Louise Elliot, who was censured and referred to the Integrity Commission after she described mandatory gender training as "re-education".
In his self-written profile on social media, Mr Behrakis described himself as a "seasoned leader, experienced in strategic decision-making".
Mr Behrakis thanked Ms Archer for her service to the parliament of Tasmania and the people of Clark.
