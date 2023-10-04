A right to information disclosure shows the Tasmanian government has paid millions for advertising, consultants and contractors.
The data examined the expenditure made by the Department of Premier and Cabinet for the 2022-23 financial year.
It found more than $1.5 million was spent on advertising, while a further $2.4 million was spent on consultants. Additionally, $2.4 million was spent on contractors.
A state government spokesperson said the use of consultants was carefully governed ensuring value for money on behalf of Tasmanians.
"The number and value of contracts and consultancies varies from year to year, and are dependent upon the Government's priorities," the spokesperson said.
They said consultants could be used to provide specialist advice and recommendation that's not available within the Department of Premier and Cabinet.
Examples of when consultants were used include the Digital Health Transformation and the North West Regional Hospital Masterplan, and the State's $2.2 billion roads program, they said.
Government contracts, including consultancies, valued at $50,000 and over are reported on the Tasmanian Government Tenders website.
It is understood advertising spend by the government has been used to share information about its policies, programs and services to the public. That included apology to victims and survivors of child sexual abuse in institutional settings, Service Tasmania marketing and signage, elder abuse, flood assistance and seniors card.
A Tasmanian Labor right-to-information request disclosed the information.
Labor opposition treasurer Shane Broad called on Premier Jeremy Rockliff to be open with Tasmanians, saying he needed to share what taxpayer dollars were being spent on.
"This equates to $500,000 a month being spent on glossy brochures and casual workers when it would be better spent on reducing the state's many public waiting lists," Mr Broad said.
"Premier Jeremy Rockliff has obviously run out of fresh ideas, energy, and ambition to spend this type of money with nothing to show for it."
If Labor were to be in government, he said they would freeze spending on consultants and advertising at 2020 levels, claiming it could save $120 million over four years.
"The savings made from this will be spent on prioritising regional health care and more homes for Tasmanians," Mr Broad said.
Earlier in the year, the state government was slammed for hiring Font PR to run government communications on a short-term deal. The eight-week contract was worth $50,000 following the sudden departure of the government's communications director in June.
