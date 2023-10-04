The search is on to find the builders to make an $11 million school redevelopment a reality.
The Tasmanian government has released the construction tender for the Exeter High School revamp.
The plans for a new year 7-8 and 9-10 learning hubs designed by Tasmanian firm Morrison and Breytenbach Architects were revealed in January showing indoor gardens and outdoor breakout areas.
Dependent on the tender process outcome, works are expected to begin in 2024 and be completed in 2025.
Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said the redevelopment was part of the government's $255 million investment in education facilities across the state.
"The upgraded facilities at Exeter High School include new Years 7-8 and 9-10 learning hubs, new outdoor breakout areas, refurbished student bathrooms, a new outdoor courtyard beside the library, kitchen upgrade, a new bus shelter and replacement of uneven paved areas," Mr Jaensch said.
Liberal Bass MHA Simon Wood said the upgrades were important to the Exeter High School community and it was fantastic to see the redevelopment reaching the next phase.
Mr Jaensch said the works had been shaped by extensive consultation with students, staff and the broader community in 2021.
The upgrade was one of the Liberal government's state election promises in 2021.
