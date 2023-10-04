For 19 years, Jess Christmas and her family have sent Christmas presents to in-need children as part of Operation Christmas Child.
This year, she will send off a record 100 boxes.
For the past six years, Ms Christmas and the Roberts Real Estate team have held a fundraiser barbecue to support the project.
Each year a growing number of nearby businesses support the barbecue, to the point that this year's fundraiser was expected to raise $2000.
The money will go towards packing gifts into 100 shoeboxes, which will be sent to countries across the globe in the coming weeks.
"It's more about raising awareness and getting more people involved," Ms Christmas said.
"We've got our loyal businesses that have supported it and people are good at donating knitting, beanies and toys and dropping them off for the boxes as well.
"It's great [to have] that sense of community with everyone coming together."
Operation Christmas Child has sent nearly 200 million shoeboxes to children around the world since 1993.
About 228,000 boxes were sent from Australia and New Zealand last year.
"It's a good chance to contribute to something positive," Ms Christmas said.
"Roberts buy all the supplies [for the barbecue] so we're really grateful for them supporting us as individuals to get this done."
For more details occ.samaritanspurse.org.au
