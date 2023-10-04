The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Jess Christmas, Roberts reach Operation Christmas Child milestone

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
October 4 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Christmas, Michael Walsh and Shellie Potter at the Operation Christmas Child fundraiser. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Jess Christmas, Michael Walsh and Shellie Potter at the Operation Christmas Child fundraiser. Picture by Phillip Biggs

For 19 years, Jess Christmas and her family have sent Christmas presents to in-need children as part of Operation Christmas Child.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.