The past week has been distressing for many Tasmanians.
The Commission of Inquiry findings have revealed the horrific abuse against children that was enabled, perpetrated and allowed to continue in government institutions for years.
And while the tabling of the Commission's report was an historic moment and should have been a time of hope, there is now real concern among victims, survivors, advocates and whistle-blowers that there is still a lack of care, urgency and commitment from the government.
We all know reforms are long overdue - and after having the strength and courage to come forward and give evidence to the Commission, everyone concerned has the right to expect these reforms to be implemented without further delay.
Prioritising the safety of children should be at the top of the list for any government, especially after such a litany of failures being documented through such a comprehensive and high-level inquiry.
Tasmanians would expect real leadership, transparency accountability and a clear determination to deliver solutions.
But, already, we are seeing excuses where there should be action - and if this government is truly committed to change, it needs to seriously rethink its approach.
It's extraordinary that the government has walked back the commitment made by former Premier Peter Gutwein in 2021 to close the Ashley Youth Detention Centre by 2024.
After failing to progress the closure and build a new facility for two years, the Liberals now say the closure won't happen until 2026 - and, unconscionably, are hiding behind the excuse that they were waiting on the results of the Commission of Inquiry.
Given the urgency of closing Ashley - stated not just by the Commission, but also the government two years ago - this is nowhere near good enough.
These are children and young people who the Commission has found unequivocally have been subjected to shocking and gross violations.
But in the two years since the closure announcement, there has been no design work or planning for a new facility.
Instead the Premier has announced that electronic access, additional CCTV cameras and a trial of body-work cameras will be put in place at the centre, doing little to improve resourcing and support for staff so that they can support youth safely and therapeutically.
The gravity of the issues plaguing Ashley require so much more - and the state's youth deserve so much better.
What is really needed is an immediate unveiling of measures to address the systemic failures of the centre and an immediate date for the closure of Ashley.
The Commission of Inquiry has left no doubt about the shocking abuse far too many Tasmanian children have suffered as a result of government institution failures.
It is now up to the government to provide the leadership and action to stop this from happening again - and keep all our children safe.
Janie Finlay is the Labor Member for Bass
