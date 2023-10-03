Premier Jeremy Rockliff might call a snap election for November to resolve the parliamentary impasse caused by the resignation of Elise Archer last week, Labor Leader Rebecca White has said.
The state's political scene was thrown into confusion over the weekend, when former attorney-general, Elise Archer, walked back her Friday decision to resign from parliament.
As of Wednesday morning, the makeup of parliament is still in limbo as Ms Archer considers whether to resign from parliament, or remain in the chamber as an independent.
Mr Rockliff also renewed his ultimatum to Ms Archer, saying she has until October 9 to guarantee the government confidence and supply should she remain in parliament, or parliament woluld be dissolved and early election called.
Down one Liberal member in the chamber, Labor, Greens and one independent could force an early election with a vote of no confidence.
Ms White has said the government has lost control of the state and that Mr Rockliff will likely need to call an election to sort the mess out.
She said Labor was ready to field 35 candidates across the five electorates, and she said an election could be called as early as this weekend.
