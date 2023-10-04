Tasmanian trailblazer Kristen Beams is looking forward to sharing her unique career path with the next generation of the state's sporting stars.
The former Australian international, who had to move interstate to chase her cricketing dream, has agreed to be guest speaker for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards presentation night on Wednesday, November 8.
"I'm really looking forward to attending the junior sports awards and hearing about our talented young athletes and celebrating their successes," Beams said.
"My cricket experiences growing up in Tasmania shaped and made me the player I became, so I'm grateful for the opportunity to be involved."
With no Tasmanian women's teams when Launceston-born Beams was growing up in Exeter, the spin bowler moved interstate and embarked on a career that would see her grace national competitions in Australia and England and represent her country in all formats.
Beams enjoyed a 12-year career with Victoria which saw her named the state's player of the season in 2017-18 and graduate to the national team, playing one Test match, 30 One Day Internationals and 18 Twenty20s.
Morphing into a short-form specialist, she was Australia's leading ODI wicket-taker in 2016 and at the 2017 World Cup in England and finished her T20 international career with the impressive bowling average of just 16.60.
Beams shone in the Women's Big Bash League, playing four seasons with the Melbourne Stars, before announcing her retirement in December 2019.
Beams, who turns 39 two days before the junior sports awards night, has since become a familiar voice in the ABC commentary box and watched as her home state has joined the Women's National Cricket League and WBBL presenting Tasmanian talents with pathways which were not available to her.
She joins an illustrious honour roll of Tasmanian athletes who have shared their stories at previous junior sport awards nights including Ariarne Titmus, Ricky Ponting, Richie Porte, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Paine, Georgia Baker and Jake Birtwhistle.
The deadline for entries to the awards is fast approaching. Entries can be made using the QR code attached or via this link:https://australiancommunitymedia.wufoo.com/forms/z1adb14e15ilcp9/
Categories are male and female junior sportsperson of the year (15-18 years), male and female rising star (12-14 years), team of the year, the Ricky Ponting Service to Sport Shield and the Phil Edwards Bursary.
