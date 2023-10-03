A week on from the second running of the Gary Sutton Breeders Classic, attention switches to Hobart on Thursday with heats of the Tasmanian St Leger and Laurels.
Both inaugurated in 2001, the St Leger and Laurels have become institutions on the racing scene, won by some of the greats including Topline Doovee, Peco Can, Big Moose and Damek.
Supreme Leader and Volume Up head to the boxes as the leading fancies in the first St Leger heat over the 461 metres, with Volume Up in great form winning five races from six appearances.
Drawing in the middle off box five, Supreme Leader chases his seventh victory on the Hobart track.
A great match race rivalry is on the cards between Browsing About (box two) and Ducati Roy (box eight) in the second heat, having not met since the Hobart Breeders in June.
Browsing About comes in with good preparation, having won two races from his last four starts in Hobart.
It's a race in two between Roxy Rocker and Black Dream in the first Laurels heat. Black Dream, the youngster of the field, is bred in the purple and living up to big expectations having won two races in three starts including a 26.10-second victory at this distance. Roxy Rocker is well in contention with solid form in her most recent runs.
Ladies Bracelet winner Ninetymile Queen (box five) is the standout for the second heat coming in with impeccable form, winning her last seven starts.
The first four from both heats of the St Leger and Laurels go through to next week's final.
Bridgenorth trainer Kyron Ebdon was the highlight of Monday's meeting at Mowbray by registering a winning treble with Rusty Ploughman, Highgate Lass and Flinloch Cash.
Rusty Ploughman opened his winning account in the juvenile/maiden over 278m.
It was the second win recorded for the Bernado x Wynburn Gold litter which Ebdon bred, joining Highgate Bazil who broke through for a first victory a fortnight ago.
Highgate Lass claimed her ninth career win for the Ebdon Clark Syndicate when defeating Don't Tell Margy and Clairvoyant by a length in 29.85 seconds over 515m.
Ebdon then claimed a race-to-race double with Finloch Cash in a Grade 5 over 515m.
Loira trainer Paul Hili has the scent for a victory on the mainland with his top-notch chaser Fast Minardi aiming towards the Group 1 Hume Cup (600m) at The Meadows in November.
The son of Fernando Bale comes off a victory in Hobart on Tuesday, in Grade 4 company defeating Ticket To Heaven by the best of the day 25.94 seconds.
Just before the win he established a new 600m record in Launceston.
The heats of the rich middle-distance event, worth $136,750 in prize money, will be run at The Meadows on November 6 with the $85,000 Group 1 final decider on November 11.
"It's a race that seems to suit him, at present he displays good speed from the boxes which will be needed when you contest those races so that is where we will head," Hili said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.