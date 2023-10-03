Launceston teenager Euan Best claimed a silver medal at the Australian Schools Orienteering Championships in Western Australia.
Moving into the under-19 age class at the age of just 16, the Esk Valley club member was the second-placed Australian, behind Cooper Horsley, of NSW, as visiting New Zealanders finished first and second.
Liana Stubbs, of Hobart Australopers, also moved up as a 16-year-old and finished as the fourth Australian behind national junior representatives Erica Enderby (NSW), Milla Key (Victoria) and Esk Kosciusko (NSW).
In the W15 category, Margot Merchant (Australopers) claimed a bronze medal in a field of 39 competitors.
Course lengths were three kilometre with 26 controls for the 47 men's under-19 competitors and 2.8km with 23 for the 46 women.
The titles feature the middle distance and relay championships at Northam, north-east of Perth, and will continue with the long and then sprint distances on Saturday and Sunday.
New Zealanders are invited to take part but don't qualify for medals which are restricted to members of the Australian schools teams.
Four competitors from each state take part in the under-15 and 19 boys and girls with a total field of about 170.
