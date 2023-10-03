The Examinersport
Orienteer Euan Best wins silver medal at Australian schools champs

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
Updated October 4 2023 - 7:51am, first published 7:50am
Launceston teenager Euan Best claimed a silver medal at the Australian Schools Orienteering Championships in Western Australia.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

