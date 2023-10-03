The 2023 Australian Drivers' Championship is imminent, and the line-ups for each state have been locked in.
Tasmania will host the series for the first time since 2019, with a Saturday night slot secured on October 21 in Launceston.
Mitch Ford and Mark Yole will represent the locals as the top two drivers on last year's premiership table, and they will be up against a host of big names from across the country.
The ADC field is Mitch Ford, Mark Yole (Tasmania), James Herbertson, Ellen Tormey (Victoria), Josh Gallagher, Grace Panella (New South Wales), Wayne Hill, Ryan Hryhorec (South Australia), Nathan Dawson, Shane Graham (Queensland), Gary Hall Jnr, Shannon Suvalijko (Western Australia).
Except for NSW, each state will be represented by their premiership leader, headlined by Queensland's Nathan Dawson, whose 310 winners comfortably heads the national table.
Yole has a nine-win lead for the Tasmanian premiership and is excited to have the opportunity to represent the state again.
"I'm rapt to go to the Australian Drivers Championship. It's been a goal of mine," Yole said.
"I've driven in it twice before, and I actually finished second back in 2019, and that was a huge thrill up against the best in the country."
Last year's ADC was held at Globe Derby in South Australia, won by Victoria's James Herbertson, who returns to defend the title.
The Launceston Pacing Club are hosting a cocktail event on the night hosted by Kirsten Graham, with tickets available for $60 per person.
