Extra resources to the justice system would be one of the answers to the burgeoning Supreme Court backlog, Tasmanian Bar Association president Tom Cox said.
Mr Cox said the solution to the backlog was complex in one sense but easy in another.
The Department of Justice will not reveal the Supreme Court backlog and has failed to comply with the Right To Information Act in relation to a August 1 request from the Examiner.
"The cause of the backlog is a function of many complex issues, but I suspect the answer is easy - resources," he said.
"Resources, and resources across the board of complex inputs from Legal Aid to the Department of Public Prosecution, the courts, and Corrective Services, being just the obvious functions at the coal face."
Law Society of Tasmania president Amanda Thompson said a shortage of criminal lawyers was one of a number of reasons for the backlog.
Ms Thompson said the Law Society's data showed that just 16 of a total of 570 Tasmanian practitioners spent more than 50 per cent of their time in criminal law.
"Anecdotally it is becoming less profitable for firms to do legal aid and other criminal work," she said.
"It is also very difficult to do a criminal practice and run other areas (such as a civil practice).
"But generally speaking there seems to be far less younger lawyers interested in crime. We would welcome more funding for the Legal Aid sector especially."
Ms Thompson said the shortage of counsel problem was compounded when Supreme Court and Magistrates Court matters overlapped.
The Society has hopes that a Criminal Code Amendment (Criminal Jurisdiction of the Associate Judge) Bill 2023 would allow a new associate judge to take charge of trial listings instead of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
"We understand that part of the role will be to assist in pre-trial listings and directions in the criminal space ( to help with the backlog."
Ms Thompson said the Law Society would welcome any additional funding to the court to assist with the backlog.
"There have been some positive steps in this space, with the 2021 Justice Miscellaneous (court backlog and related matters," she said.
Ms Thompson said the backlog problem had no immediate fixes.
"Longer forecasting of listings in the Supreme Court may assist but it still ultimately does not solve the issue as to the shortage of practitioners," she said.
She said a newly trialled system whereby police evidence, known as disclosure in legal circles, was conveyed electronically to legal practitioners had received positive reports.
"We would expect to see any delays in the Magistrates Court decreasing over time to some extent," she said.
Mr Cox said longer term funding to cut crime would include resources for education, rehabilitation, disadvantage, child services, disability and mental health.
He said the retirement of an Associate Judge and the delay in appointment of a new one meant the system was in a transitional phase.
"There have been recent amendments to the Criminal Code to expand the jurisdiction of the Associate Judge to deal with criminal procedural matters," he said .
"It is certainly expected that the amendments (which should have passed by now) and the appointment of a new Associate Judge will free up time for the judges to hear trials rather than have them spend valuable court time on procedural matters."
"In reality, I think, the backlog is product of "all of government" issues. The private sector, including the Bar, also has a role to play in assisting reduce the backlog by using the Court's in the most efficient manner it can."
The 2023-24 State Budget showed that Supreme Court services received a $300,000 increase from $16.8 million to $17.1 million.
Tasmania Legal Aid suffered a $80,000 loss to $16.2 million and is set for a cut to $9.3 million in 2025-26.
Prison services, partly reflecting the number of prisoners on remand, received an increase from $116 million to $131 million in 2023-24.
Chief Justice Alan Blow's annual report for 2021-22 revealed that cases older than 24 months increased from 16 per cent to 19 per cent while cases between 12 months and 24 months old increased from 28 per cent to 35 per cent.
