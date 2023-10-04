Alleged child sexual abusers on alert as all state records reviewed

The Examiner
Hunt for child sexual abusers as Tasmania reviews state records

By Isabel Bird
Updated October 4 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 11:58am
Every state record containing any allegation of child sexual abuse within Tasmania's government institutions is being reviewed, says the Premier.

