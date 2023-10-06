Immersive soundscape and storytelling from Pacific Islands: Lila Meleisea
October 7
Join musician Lila Meleisea at QVMAG for an immersive soundscape experience within the exhibition Mariw Minaral (Spiritual Patterns).
Through soundscape storytelling Meleisea will create a sensorial link to Alick Tipoti's stories from the sea. First, explore the exhibition in silence. Then, as sound and the stories comes into the space, choose to either stand still, sit or move around the space to experience the exhibition and music in different ways.
As the stories unfold, you will have the opportunity to draw, write, play and share your thoughts with the musician and other participants. Art Gallery at Royal Park, 2pm to 3pm, tickets via QVMAG website Saturday 7 October
A Festival Called George
October 6-8
A Festival Called George returns for its second year bringing ten bands and 15 brewers and distillers to St Helens
The three day event promises fine craft beer for enthusiasts, brewers, distillers and musicians. There'll be plenty of bands with many combing from Tasmania's East coast.
Brewers like Manchild Brewing, Bicheno Brewing Co, Penguin Brewing and Little Green Men are part of this year's program alongside performances from Clair Anne Taylor Band, The Stitch and Ray Singline & The Trawldogs.
A full event schedule and tickets can be found at the A Festival Called George website.
Tasmanian Poetry Festival
October 6-8
Literature lovers will have the chance to enjoy the best poetry from around the country, with the return of the Tasmanian Poetry Festival. Now in its 39th year, the festival continues to draw acclaimed Tasmanian poets as well as guest speakers from the mainland.
Alongside open mics, musical performances and workshops is the prized Launceston Poetry Cup, where poets will have one minute to win the crowd over with their work at the Earl Arts Centre.
The Tasmanian Poetry festival runs October 6 to 8, with a full lineup and tickets available online at taspoetryfest.org.
NORTH Festival
October 11-25
The NORTH Festival brings a series of bite sized events to Launceston. It celebrates the region's outstanding produce, food culture & community with a series of events taking place over two weeks.
The event features food, drink, fun experiences, workshops, live music, meet the maker events.
There's a pottery class, Food and Feast trivia night, a high tea, a fermentation class, and a gin masterclass walking tour. More details at northfestival.com.au
The Paper Escaper
October 13-14
What happens when a book character won't stay in their place? Benny, the plucky puppet protagonist in The Paper Escaper, knows they are destined for greater things than a simple pop-up book.
But in a world that's trying to squash Benny between its pages, Benny will need the help of a new friend to achieve their dreams.
Terrapin visited over 100 Tasmanian primary schools with The Paper Escaper in 2022, bringing its immersive world and vibrant characters to audiences aged 5 - 12. Showing at the Earl Arts Centre. Ticket from the Theatre North website.
World Street Eats
October 15
World Street Eats aims to create a venue where locals and visitors can experience authentic cuisine and internationally-inspired flavours, diverse art and entertainment, and experience the culture of our diverse heritages.
Patrons will experience delicious international food, music and other culturally-relevant activities in a welcoming family-friendly atmosphere.
Join us at Civic Square and immerse yourself in a worldly culinary experience right here in Northern Tasmania. Every 3rd Sunday from 11am-3pm.
My Story Suitcase: a miniature workshop for Seniors
October 18-19
Join this two-day workshop to create an individual art piece. Craft together a miniature world into your suitcase that represents who you are, where you have been and what you have seen - real or imagined. It will be a symbolic story of your life and a memento of your life's journey so far.
You can bring along small objects that hold some meaning to you such as photographs, figurines, and anything else you would like to use in your art piece (remember it will need to fit into your small suitcase - about the size of a shoebox).
The workshops will be run over two consecutive days (to allow for drying times for paper-mâché) and will be held from 10.30-12.30 each day in the Creativity Centre at QVMAG Royal Park Art Gallery. For seniors and their grandchildren ages 12+
The Boy from Oz
October 20-November 4
The Boy from Oz is touching story of the great Australian entertainer Peter Allen, from his humble beginnings to his rise to fame as an international star.
Peter Allen survived family tragedy to become a local TV star at age 16. Discovered by Judy Garland, he married her daughter Liza Minnelli and went on to become a beloved performer and an Oscar-winning songwriter.
Featuring many of his most-loved hits such as I Honestly Love You, I Still Call Australia Home, Don't Cry Out Loud, Tenterfield Saddler and the show-stopping I Go to Rio.
Presented by Encore Theatre Company at the Princess Theatre. Tickets from Theatre North
