The clock is counting down before the final report from the Future of Local Government Review is published on October 31.
In the lead up, one former Dorset Councillor has called for a radical rethink of local government in Tasmania saying the state was "over-governed".
Wendy McLennan, who served on the council from 2018-2022, said the current state of affairs had led to councils that were insular and contained "old guards" who stymied attempts to depart from norms.
"When you get elected, you stand up there and you say why you think you can represent the people," Ms McLennan said.
"All the rules and regulations around being a councillor prevent you from being able to supervise how the council actually operates.
"You get the old guard all stuck together. You can't get anything through because it's just a numbers game."
She said unelected representatives like general managers also had too much power, as they had the say on how policies were presented to councillors.
Rather than maintaining the status quo or even reducing the number of councils to nine, Ms McLennan suggested creating a government department to handle traditional council responsibilities like roads and rubbish.
"We've got 29 councils, they're all working differently," she said.
"We really need to consolidate, just like we have with TasWater.
"That used to be the responsibility of each local government, and they used to set aside masses of money to cater for everything that is now TasWater's responsibility."
This, she said, would allow for greater "continuity" in policy and would allow a smaller number of experts to advise on projects rather than multiple councils spending vast sums of ratepayer money on consultants.
She said the Australian Capital Territory, which has a population of about 460,000 residents compared to 572,000 in Tasmania and governed by a single level of government was an example to emulate.
Ms McLennan acknowledged there was a danger in creating "super councils" with long terms through amalgamations, and the proposal did seem undemocratic.
However, she said she was sceptical that most people would notice a difference in their day-to-day lives.
"Look at how Dorset's operating at the moment with just a commissioner, I think it's working," Ms McLennan said.
"I know there is the argument that having a local council means you can talk to your local councillor.
"The only time most people are ever interested in a local council is if it concerns a building development or something that concerns them, they never go to councils about anything else."
