16-year-old Bella Topperwien is debunking the idea that young people don't volunteer or pitch in to make a difference in their community.
Lessons on world conflict that dived into the Ukrainian war sparked a whirlwind year for the Exeter High School student.
Bella said last year her grade nine class completed a special assignment, in which she designed a picture book about a Ukrainian girl finding a time machine and visiting other conflicts.
"That was my way of hopefully giving hope to Ukrainian kids living in bunkers, that the war will end at some stage, and it's not permanent," Bella said.
The class' passion for the subject resulted in the Ukrainian project, raising around $4000 for shelter boxes and generators for the war-torn country.
It was through this step, Bella's involvement in making a difference in the community with the support of Rotary Club of West Tamar began.
Bella said the school room experience had been her first real experience with fundraising and helping the community out.
"That's what kind of led me on the path to do all this other stuff," she said.
The "other stuff" includes being a mentor on the Windeward Bound Rotary Youth Challenge, volunteer work with the Royal Flying Doctors Service and Day at the Creek, giving an ANZAC Day address, running a barbecue at the Rotary's Caring Network and becoming secretary at her school's Interact Club.
Two people in particular have supported her volunteer efforts, she said; her mum and Rotary Club of West Tamar's David Annear.
"He's (Mr Annear) just opened up all these different experiences and opportunities that I wouldn't have had before," Bella said.
"He rang me up one day and asked did I want to come to Wynyard for the Country Music Day presentation, and I helped out with the Royal Flying Doctor Service presentation."
While in February, she said her mum joined her at Day in the Creek selling raffle tickets for 12 hours and getting to present prizes at the day's end.
"There's so many other things that I could be doing, but that isn't that important to the community," Bella said.
"I could be running around town, wasting my money, I could be doing all that stuff. But I think it's more important to be an active young member of my community.
"I want to make a difference in my community and my school."
Bella said she really liked working in the community and with people.
"I think it's really important to have my voice [heard] on behalf of my generation," she said.
"I feel like everybody deserves to have their voice heard."
An Irene Phillips art prize winner, Bella said she sought to provide something different in her works. Her old dreams of entering the medical field have given way to pursuing art opportunities but holding true to a desire to help people, she said.
"With the artwork, I feel like I could benefit people as well because some of my artwork is quite deep and meaningful," she said.
