25th anniversary of Seniors Week Advertising Feature

As we gear up for the 25th annual Seniors Week in Tasmania, the theme couldn't be more fitting: celebrate.

Seniors Week this year will run from October 16 - 22 and, is a celebration of older Tasmanians, who continue to contribute immeasurably to our communities.

Seniors Week is coordinated each October by Council on the Ageing (COTA) Tasmania, with the support of the Tasmanian Government.



It's an opportunity to come together as a community to appreciate the older people in our lives and promises to be a week of fun events that welcomes all people.

To celebrate this special anniversary, COTA extends an invitation to the entire community to join them for a party in Launceston to start Seniors Week with a bang.

On Sunday, October 15, at 9.45 am, they will gather at the Windsor Community Precinct (Riverside Olympic Football Club, 1 Windsor Drive) for a delightful morning tea filled with activities and fun.

From the sounds of The Seekers Keith Potger to the thought-provoking film screenings by GRIT Tasmania, there's something for everyone.



Or if you would like to try something new, why not look at joining in the Suminigashi ink marbling, strumming a ukulele, or immersing yourself in some drama sessions?

Seniors Week activities also include an array of sporting opportunities across the state.



You can dip your toes into golf, croquet, boules, tai chi, ballet for beginners, or even walking soccer. Fitness levels are no barrier to participation; there truly is something for everyone.

Other activities include guided walks, museum and art gallery tours, information about advanced life and estate planning and sessions on caring for your inner self.

COTA encourage all Tasmanians to make the most of Seniors Week 2023, whether you're trying something new or revisiting an old passion.

The program is daily throughout the state, and you can learn more about what activities are close to you by picking up a copy of the Seniors Week Guide at your local post office, library, neighbourhood house, Service Tasmania, or elected members' offices across the state. You can also visit cotatas.org.au/programs/seniorsweek.

So, let's come together and celebrate the incredible seniors in our communities during this 25th year of Seniors Week.



Together, the community can ensure that the invaluable contributions of older Tasmanians are recognised and celebrated to the fullest.