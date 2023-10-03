The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Anthony Albanese won't be drawn on David O'Byrne's pre-selection

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
October 3 2023 - 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor crossbencher David O'Byrne has said he will seek party pre-selection for the next state election, whenever that may be.
Labor crossbencher David O'Byrne has said he will seek party pre-selection for the next state election, whenever that may be.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has refused to disclose whether he would like to see former Tasmanian Labor leader David O'Byrne re-endorsed as a party candidate at the next state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.