After Spencer Davies father died suddenly at the age of 38, members of a special club helped him, his mother and his sister to overcome the trauma of losing a family member.
The group was called Legacy, an organisation started in 1923, to look after the families of deceased veterans.
Mr Davies is now President of the Launceston Legacy club which this year commemorated 100 years of helping families touched by war.
To mark its centenary, the club organised a torch relay which started in Pozieres, France in April this year before making its way to Belgium, the United Kingdom and then Australia.
In London, Legacy's president got the blessing of King Charles III, Mr Davies said.
It finally made its way to Launceston on Tuesday before heading to Hobart and then Melbourne.
The families that Legacy supports are related to someone who has died in conflict or who has died afterwards, Mr Davies said.
"It steps in and gives financial, emotional and social support for the families of deceased veterans."
It was started to to help the widows of servicemen from World War I and later assisted widows and children of World War II and Vietnam War servicemen.
The most recent recipients of aid from Legacy are the families of those who've served in Afghanistan, Mr Davies said.
As part of the relay, torch bearers at different points in the city passed a flame to one another and passed through most of the city accompanied by members of the army, navy and airforce.
At the cenotaph, the torches were used to light a cauldron.
The flame symbolises the promise that soldiers during World War I made to a dying solider to look after his wife and family.
In the trenches of the Western Front, a soldier said to his dying mate "I'll look after the missus and kids". This became known as "The Promise."
The flame represents carrying on the tradition of looking after families from one generation to another, Mr Davies said.
He hopes that younger people will start getting involved to keep the organisatio going.
When asked about the future of the organisation, Mr Davies quoted the chaplain's remarks at the cenotaph service.
"In a sense, it would be better if organisations like Legacy weren't in existence, if there were no conflicts around the world.
But in view of the reality of conflicts taking place, it's good to have an organisation like Legacy that assists those that have served Australia in those conflicts."
