The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Legacy Club marks 100 year anniversary with torch relay

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
October 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Torch bearer Peter Pfundt of Launceston and his daughter Dayna Dennison of Shearwater walk down York Street, Launceston Picture by Paul Scambler.
Torch bearer Peter Pfundt of Launceston and his daughter Dayna Dennison of Shearwater walk down York Street, Launceston Picture by Paul Scambler.

After Spencer Davies father died suddenly at the age of 38, members of a special club helped him, his mother and his sister to overcome the trauma of losing a family member.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.