New Attorney-General Guy Barnett has said he will work with Premier Jeremy Rockliff to bring forward a ban on conversion practices in Tasmania.
Mr Barnett on Tuesday spoke to the media after being sworn in as the state's first law officer and said he would uphold a commitment to introduce legislation to ban the activity.
"The answer is yes," he said.
"The Premier has made that very clear.
"But I'd also say again that my first priority is to implement the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry."
Equality Tasmania spokesman Rodney Croome recently called for a commitment for a ban on conversion practices to be introduced by the end of the year as previously promised.
"It has been a year and a half since the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute released its report calling for a conversion ban and the Premier committed to the reform," he said.
"Vulnerable LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians continue to be subject to the torture of conversion practices and the longer the state government delays, the more damage will be done."
