The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Government still committed to conversion practices ban

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
October 3 2023 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guy Barnett was sworn in as Tasmania's new attorney-general on Tuesday.
Guy Barnett was sworn in as Tasmania's new attorney-general on Tuesday.

New Attorney-General Guy Barnett has said he will work with Premier Jeremy Rockliff to bring forward a ban on conversion practices in Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.