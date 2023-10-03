A community development fund seeded with taxpayer money has raised hackles among opponents of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament by granting over half a million dollars to the Tasmanian 'Yes' campaign.
A spokesperson for the Tasmanian Community Fund confirmed it granted $557,800 to Australians for Indigenous Constitutional Recognition Ltd, which is affiliated with Reconciliation Tasmania, the organisation managing the 'Yes' campaign in the state.
The giant grant to the 'Yes' campaign was among the biggest in the fund's history, equal to about 10 per cent of what it regularly hands out each year.
The TCF was created in 2000 and funded with money raised by the state government's sale of Trust Bank in 1999.
It operates as an independent entity governed only by its founding legislation, and is allowed to fund charitable, recreational, cultural and arts, educational and religious projects.
Its board is appointed by the governor on the advice of the government, however.
The fund did not grant any money to the 'No' campaign, the TCF spokesperson confirmed.
"Like many philanthropic organisations around the country, the decision to support was based on ensuring the Aboriginal community had a voice," the spokesperson said.
The TCF board made its "unanimous" funding decision before the Voice became a political issue, the spokesperson said.
Asked why it did not anticipate that the Voice Referendum would be seen as a political issue, the spokesperson said: "The TCF board stands by the comments."
"The application was reviewed in detail by the board before making its decision. The TCF applied the same process to this application as it does for every application it receives."
The TCF grants about $5.5 million per year.
In a statement on its own website published in August, the TCF described the Voice as a "a once in a generation opportunity to improve the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people".
"The TCF believes that we need to make the right choice about the country we live in and what we leave our future generations. That is why we are so strongly supporting the 'Yes' vote."
Indigenous Voice 'No' campaigners have expressed dismay that a publicly-funded entity would take sides in a highly politicised debate.
"I am astonished that the TCF board are using Tasmania's public community fund as an activist treasure chest," said Tasmanian Senator Jonathon Duniam.
"Five hundred and fifty thousand dollars is a lot of money that should instead be allocated to the umpteen community facilities that are in desperate need of an upgrade.
"Our sporting groups, walking tracks, social clubs and many other community organisations and projects are missing out to a national campaign that not all Tasmanians support."
Selina MaGuire-Colgrave, chair of the Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation, said she agreed that money from the fund should not be spent on "political matters".
"Half a million dollars definitely could have been spent elsewhere with homelessness and cost of living issues," she said.
