A Mathinna man crashed his car and ran away from police wearing no shoes when they visited his home to take him away for a drink driving related blood test, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Joshua Farleigh Rumbel, 38, pleaded not guilty to driving a motor vehicle while exceeding 0.05, driving without due care and attention, hinder conveyance [disrupting your own arrest] and driving an unregistered motor vehicle with no premium cover.
The court heard that Mr Rumbel crashed a BMW X5 down a steep embankment after hitting a bank and rolling the luxury SUV several times at about 6.30pm on August 30, 2022.
After the crash, Mr Rumbel walked about a kilometre to his home, leaving behind witnesses at the scene.
A witness from a nearby house said he visited the crash scene, had seen the car's driver, and called out whether he was all right.
"He did not answer," Dale McTavish said.
Mr McTavish said Mr Rumbel told him the next day that he was fortunate he was driving a BMW because if he was in any other vehicle, he could have lost his life.
Susan McTavish gave evidence that Mr Rumbel said he lived next door and would walk home.
Body-worn camera footage from senior constable Cameron Salter showed a police visit to Mr Rumbel's home at 7.57 pm when police sought to take him to St Helens for a blood test to gain an alcohol reading.
He said Mr Rumbel argued with him and claimed his car had been stolen.
Constable Salter said when police attempted to arrest him, he shrugged off their grip and ran down the driveway without shoes on.
The footage showed the police search for Mr Rumbel among shipping containers and machinery before he was found hiding behind a tractor wheel.
He said the defendant complained about not getting medical treatment, so they stopped at an ambulance station at Fingal-but then Mr Rumbel declined treatment.
"Following that, we continued towards St Helens, and Mr Rumbel was argumentative, abusive and made a veiled threat that he would kick me while I was driving," he said.
He said he gave a blood sample to Mr Rumbel at 11.07pm.
When Forensic Science Service Tasmania analysed extracted blood, it returned a reading of 0.118.
Constable Salter told police prosecutor Robert Shepherd that when he went to the car crash scene the next day, Mr Rumbel was present.
He said Mr Rumbel no longer suggested that his car had been stolen.
He said the scene smelt strongly of alcohol, and beer cans were strewn around the extensively damaged BMW.
Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Geoff Maguire, Constable Salter said the SUV had gone down a very steep bank.
He said he was unaware until days later that Mr Rumbel suffered a concussion and a broken rib.
Mr Maguire asked whether Mr Rumbel behaved in a way consistent with someone with a concussion.
"No, I would say it was consistent with someone who was drunk and belligerent," Constable Salter said.
He said that there were up to 15 beer cans at the scene.
Forensic Science Services Tasmania forensic toxicologist Neil McLachlan-Troup provided the court with a drink pattern report, which said Mr Rumble weighed 100 kg and was 187cm tall.
A drink pattern defence to drink driving is based on a defendant's purported alcohol consumption after a crash contributing to or causing the excessive reading.
The defence must prove on the balance of probabilities that the driver was less than 0.05 when he drove.
Mr Shepherd told the court that the licensee of the Mathinna Country Club, Adrian Parsons, would give evidence.
Magistrate Simon Brown adjourned the case until November 22 at 9.45pm.
