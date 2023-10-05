The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: Are we being taken for mugs by Coles and Woolworths?

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated October 6 2023 - 8:45am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Are we being taken for mugs by supermarkets?
Are we being taken for mugs by supermarkets?

Are supermarkets price-gouging Tasmanians? It is a question many I've spoken with lately answer with a resounding yes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.