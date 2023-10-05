Are we being taken for mugs by supermarkets?

Are supermarkets price-gouging Tasmanians? It is a question many I've spoken with lately answer with a resounding yes.
Let's use meat prices at supermarkets as an example.
Experts claim a sudden increase in Australian sheep stock since the 2020 drought has sent prices plummeting when farmers go to market.
Meat and Livestock Australia says cattle prices are down more than 40 per cent and sheep more than 30 compared to last year.
So why are we paying so much at Coles, Woolworths and IGA? Shouldn't these price reductions at the market reflect lower retail prices?
The issue of price gouging and the relationship between wholesale and retail prices in any industry is complex, and it's essential to consider multiple factors when discussing this topic.
Various factors along the supply chain influence the retail prices of food products. The cost of production involves many other elements, such as processing, transportation, packaging, and marketing. But falling sheep and cattle prices at the market should result in cheaper price tags at the supermarket, no matter how grocers want to spin it.
Coles and Woolworths have a significant market share in Australia, which can raise concerns about their influence over pricing in the retail sector. Some critics argue that their market dominance can limit competition and potentially result in higher consumer prices.
It is a no-brainer that market power and lack of competition result in higher prices. That's true of any industry. Tasmania has three grocery providers: Woolworths, Coles and IGA.
I repeatedly hear two questions when I talk about high prices at the checkout. If ALDI came to our island, would prices drop? And there is an acknowledged oversupply of beef and lamb in the market. So why are we paying so much at the checkout?
It is easy to accuse a retailer of price gouging, but in the case of lamb and beef, we have low market prices compared to higher-than-ever retail prices. It doesn't add up. As consumers, we have the right to ask, are we being taken for mugs by the big multinational supermarkets?
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
