Rita Summers has been on a 20-year mission to push art's boundaries with textile and stitch.
Her St Mary's business Gone Rustic celebrated two decades with fruit punch, cake and of course, an exhibition on October 1.
"The place was packed with people who are so supportive," Summers said.
Through a worldwide, online collaboration, the exhibition PAUS[ED] included artists from the USA, UK, interstate and Tasmania. The designs were A4 using mixed media, and the key requirement was to include stitch.
"It was a lovely interpretation of people pressing pause," she said.
Summers said her exhibitions promoted textile as a valid art form.
"I enter my work in mainstream competitions so I can push the boundary of what people perceive art really is," she said.
"Now people are more open to it, but still there is reluctance."
Gone Rustic started originally in an old church, before purchasing and then renovating their premise at 3 Story Street St Marys, Summers said.
She said her husband Ian had been a fantastic support, including with the renovations, and her dad gave her a financial boost at the start of her business journey - chipping in with $500.
"It's been quite a bumpy journey ... including I survived cancer and during that time I had some great friends to keep things going," Summers said.
One of her major supporters is her daughter Heather - owner of Curated and Collected - who she works closely with.
Despite being one of the few businesses hosting art workshops and exhibitions in St Marys, Summers said a lot of artists lived in the town.
Gone Rustic is set apart from the town's two cafes featuring exhibitions by being a drawcard for touring shows.
She said international artists were among those she invited to exhibit and that usually it included items that could be posted flat.
I want to show people what the possibilities are and not throw out things, but to turn them into something beautiful.- Rita Summers
One memorable exhibition Summers said was a group collaboration called Marking Time.
"We were closed for three months over COVID-19 because we were a non-essential business," she said.
"I started a VIP membership, which people can still join, and got me through those months.
"I also hosted an exhibition on the experience, because we were so limited, it was on being in one place and bringing a positive perspective on that."
She said the exhibition showed an appreciation of what's around you.
Being kind to the environment is at the heart of Summers' creations.
"I have always tried to be a sustainable business," she said.
"90 per cent plus of the items I make or use are vintage or upcycled materials. Even moth eaten or damaged materials I use for inspiration.
"I want to show people what the possibilities are and not throw out things, but to turn them into something beautiful."
On top of her textiles, she also uses dyes from locally sourced materials such as leaves, and printing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.