A $10 million investment into a new plant producing fish packaging has highlighted just how fast the state's salmon industry has grown in recent years.
Construction at Polyfoam's new 4000 square metre Westbury site is set to be completed this month and will become operational early next year.
Polyfoam general manager Nick Tandy said the decision to build the plant was made as a result of significant export growth at Tasmanian fish farms.
"We had a huge factory in Bridgewater doing about two and a half to three million boxes a year, but Tassal and Huon were still growing, and we needed to build an extra facility," Mr Tandy said.
Once operational, the Westbury facility will supply fish packaging boxes to both Petuna Seafood and Huon Aquaculture, while the existing Bridgewater facility will supply Tassal.
He said the Westbury facility would enable the company to fully supply its Tasmanian clients, eliminating the need to import fish boxes from the mainland.
"Without aquaculture, we would not manufacture in Tasmania and employ Tasmanians," Mr Tandy said.
The Westbury facility should nearly double the company's production capacity.
Mr Tandy said he will be looking to recruit 15 workers in Northern Tasmania, including machine operators, fitters, welders, as well as general labourers.
Polyfoam is boosting its fish packaging capacity at an opportune time for the Tasmanian aquaculture industry, where exports have nearly doubled since 2019, and hit $293.5 million in the year to June 30.
Luke Martin, CEO of industry lobby group Salmon Tasmania, said he expected the industry to hit the five-year $1 billion target by the end of 2023.
"This milestone underscores the significant impact of the salmon industry on the region's economic development and trade," he said.
Federal trade minister Don Farrell said China took about two-thirds of Australia's salmon exports, but efforts were being made to diversify to other countries in Asia, including Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.