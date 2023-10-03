The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hannah Coates and Claire Neyland launch their book 'Have you seen a Monotreme?'

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 3 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front cover of "Have you seen a Monotreme?". Picture supplied.
The front cover of "Have you seen a Monotreme?". Picture supplied.

Two longtime friends and fellow teaching colleagues have written a book inspired by the beauty of Tasmanian landscapes and the unique biological makeup of the platypus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.