Two longtime friends and fellow teaching colleagues have written a book inspired by the beauty of Tasmanian landscapes and the unique biological makeup of the platypus.
Author Hannah Coates and illustrator Claire Neyland launched their second book, "Have you seen a Monotreme?" at Launceston Library on Tuesday with a storytime reading and craft activities for children.
The book tells the story of a platypus searching for its identity in the animal kingdom.
It is based on the animal's unique scientific categorisation as a monotreme or a mammal that lays eggs.
In the book, the platypus is rejected by other creatures as it's not a fish, a duck or a marsupial but eventually celebrates its difference as a monotreme.
The text is partly educational, Ms Coates said, as it deals with scientific classification.
"But then it's also got that underlying message about how it's okay to be yourself and to be unique and you don't have to fit in."
When the pair did a reading of the book for a school group, one of the children observed that the platypus doesn't give up when the other animals are being mean to her and keeps trying to find out who she is.
"In the end she realises that it's okay to be unique and she is special and she does belong," Ms Coates said.
This is the second book that Ms Coates and Mrs Neyland have worked on together.
Their first book "A Home for Little Penguin" was written when they were both expecting their first children at the same time.
Both were teachers at the same school on the East Coast and also ended up living in the same town.
While they were both pregnant, Ms Coates decided to take on a project that used her background in English and History teaching.
Ms Coates' own mother had written her story when she was little but had never published it.
"I remember her reading it to me and it was really sweet. And I thought, 'Oh, I should do that for my son.'"
At the time, Ms Coates found out that her friend Mrs Neyland had a hidden talent as a watercolour artist.
"And so I said to her 'I've written a little story. Would you do some illustrations to go with it?'"
Mrs Neyland, a self-taught artist, said the two have a very collaborative approach to marry the storyline with images.
While the first book is inspired by the east coast where they both live, their book about the platypus is inspired by the landscapes of Bells Parade near Latrobe.
Mrs Neyland said she hoped that children would come away from reading their book with an awareness of what an amazing and unique creature the platypus is.
"We had no expectations that we would publish one book let alone two books," Mrs Neyland said.
"It's been a surprising journey."
