The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

William Dudfield to compete at agricultural show despite new job

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
Updated October 3 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He may not have been on a farm for the past five or six years but that hasn't stopped one Somerset man from representing the state at an agricultural show later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.