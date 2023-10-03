He may not have been on a farm for the past five or six years but that hasn't stopped one Somerset man from representing the state at an agricultural show later this month.
William Dudfield will compete in the Agricultural Shows Australia Young Judges and Paraders Competition, which will be held during the Royal Launceston Show from October 12 to 14.
"I've been leading calves since I was three and then I started doing parading classes when I was nine and I started judging when I was 14 or 15," he said.
Mr Dudfield, 21, who grew up on a farm at Elliott, said showing cattle was "in his blood".
"My parents used to show cattle before I was born and then I joined the [Yolla District] school cattle handling team and I've had a lot of helpers along the way," he said.
"I am pretty chuffed with myself.
"All the hard work over the years is starting to pay off."
Mr Dudfield, who will compete in the paraders class for the first time, said COVID forced him away from showing and into a new career as a civil construction worker.
"I used to fit cattle for people around shows in the country and New Zealand and when COVID hit, I couldn't do that," he said.
"I do miss it occasionally but you have to pay the bills.
"I still do certain shows like Sydney [Royal Easter Show] and Dairy Week [in Northern Victoria] and I still show through the winter when we are not as busy but not full-time like I used to."
Not only will he be showing cattle, Mr Dudfield will also be representing the state in the judging component of the competition.
"In the judging class, it is my third attempt," he said.
"I used to be really bad at talking to people in a group but it gets your confidence settled."
