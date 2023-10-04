The revelation that then Attorney-General Elise Archer sent a text message, stating that she was "sick of victim survivors", reflects a reality for victim-survivors of child sexual abuse; witnessing stigma against them played out in real time.
Stigma against victim-survivors is a major problem, discouraging them from coming forward, aiding perpetrators in continuing their abuse, and risking further trauma and harm.
Ms Archer has defended the text, claiming they have been taken out of context and were only directed to individuals who had publicly criticised her.
I find that defence unpersuasive.
Regardless of intent, explicitly holding an entire cohort responsible for the actions of a few is at best clumsy indifference, and at worst casual hostility, to an already unjustly maligned group like victim-survivors.
It is not as if the Tasmanian Government has hidden its contempt for victim-survivors. We had already seen ministers groan in the Tasmanian Parliament after a question about child sexual abuse (Archer was one of those groaning and was compelled to apologise).
Worse still, the recent Commission of Inquiry into child sexual abuse revealed that not only were there serious gaps in state legislation, preventing significant adverse findings against public servants, but also that government lawyers actively argued against any interpretation that would allow for even a modicum of accountability.
Stigma against victim-survivors is not all secret whispers; it exists in plain sight.
The failure of this "strong and stable" government to maintain political coherence, or ethical integrity for that matter, jeopardises the continued fight for justice.
The chances of an early election have risen sharply. While for many the opportunity to throw out the current crowd might seem welcome, an early election would delay by many months the full response from the government to the Commission's final report. For victim-survivors this would be a savage blow to their demands for accountability and justice.
We are caught between the rock and a hard place; either accept a shambling, zombie government lurching from crisis to crisis, barely able to deliver even the most modest response to such a serious inquiry; or force an option that will delay any action by months, with all the uncertainty that an early election will bring (and no guarantee of meaningful change).
Whoever prospers in the Tasmanian halls of power, it will be victim-survivors who will lose the most - yet again because of the actions of others - and no one should forget that.
Jack Davenport is a child protection campaigner and experienced social worker
