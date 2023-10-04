The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: Unpersuasive text message defence from Elise Archer

By Jack Davenport
October 4 2023 - 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Davenport addresses the media. Picture: Phillip Biggs
Jack Davenport addresses the media. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The revelation that then Attorney-General Elise Archer sent a text message, stating that she was "sick of victim survivors", reflects a reality for victim-survivors of child sexual abuse; witnessing stigma against them played out in real time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.