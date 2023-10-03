The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian parliament's return faces delay amid uncertainty

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated October 3 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jeremy Rockliff says parliament won't return unless former government minister makes a call on her future in the chamber.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff says parliament won't return unless former government minister makes a call on her future in the chamber.

Former Liberal government minister Elise Archer must provide a written guarantee of confidence in the government should she return to sit in parliament as an independent, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.