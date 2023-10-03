Firefighters are working to protect homes from bushfires affecting the north-west corner of Flinders Island.
Reported wind gusts of up to 50km/h caused contained fires on West End Road, near Leeka and Pine Scrub, to flare up on Tuesday morning.
To date, a caravan, two water tanks and several power poles have been destroyed by the fire.
No homes have been directly impacted.
TFS deputy regional chief Steve Richardson said water-bombing aircraft had resumed at first light on Tuesday morning, and additional crews had arrived to help control the blaze.
As of Tuesday evening, the perimeter of the fire was about 26 kilometres.
About 1376 hectares had been impacted by the blaze.
"We had crews all night working in the area and again this morning actively defending all of the properties, especially around Leeka on the western end of the road," Mr Richardson said.
"Overnight conditions eased on the fireground so firefighters were able to continue to patrol throughout the night to ensure the local residents ... and the empty dwellings were protected right through the late night.
"Crews successfully defended three properties overnight into early this morning.
"At around 5am the conditions again started to deteriorate and wind strengths increased, which caused the fire to flare up again and cause significant fire activity."
TFS and Parks and Wildlife staff arrived on Flinders Island on Tuesday morning.
The ferry company worked with existing bookings to ensure emergency vehicles could make the trip from mainland Tasmania.
By evening about 13mm of rain had fallen, helping keep the fire at bay.
"Residents across mainland Tasmania would have noticed that the smoke from this fire did extend as far as Deloraine and Launceston," Mr Richardson said.
"The cloud cover that's come in at the moment with this rainfall is keeping some of that down."
Residents who have evacuated are instructed not to return to their homes until it is safe to do so.
"The type of scrub we're dealing with on Flinders Island can burn two to three times over the same areas," Mr Richardson said.
"So just because the fire's gone through doesn't mean it's completely extinguished and there's no risk of fire travelling through that area again, that's one of the things we continue to monitor."
