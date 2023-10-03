St Kilda may have not made it to the last week in September, but the work of their supporters will be felt all the way into December.
The Launceston Saints Supporter Group are again backing the Launceston City Community Christmas, donating $1000 to this year's event.
Club president Ray Jones said he was thrilled to be part of such a brilliant day.
"The groundswell of whats it's done in the past, both at Albert Hall and Door of Hope, is absolutely wonderful," Mr Jones said.
"We were there on Christmas Day last year again and witnessed the people's faces and how they finished the day - that's what we're all about."
The club predominantly raises funds through raffles, and supports multiple Launceston-based charities every year.
When they're not working for the community, they're cheering on a Saints outfit that is showing steady signs of improvement.
"We are more than rapt," Mr Jones said of the club's 2023 season.
"We didn't fall out of the eight this year and finished on a high note.
"They've got some great young fellas coming through and hopefully some good heads prevail in the next year or so and we pick up some other good players."
Volunteer and guest registrations for this year's Community Christmas lunch are open.
It will be held from 11am to 2pm at Door of Hope.
