The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Saints Supporter Group backs city's Christmas lunch

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated October 4 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Community Christmas committee member Rod Spinks with Launceston Saints Supporters Group members Ray Jones, Roy Reid and Greg Adams. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston Community Christmas committee member Rod Spinks with Launceston Saints Supporters Group members Ray Jones, Roy Reid and Greg Adams. Picture by Phillip Biggs

St Kilda may have not made it to the last week in September, but the work of their supporters will be felt all the way into December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.