Long working hours, exposure to physical and mental stress, and poor access to health care are just some of the factors impacting the physical and mental health of Tasmanian truck drivers.
To improve health outcomes for Tasmanian transport workers, the Royal Flying Doctors Service Tasmania (RFDS) has joined forces with the Tasmanian Transport Association (TTA) and Rural Alive and Well (RAW) to provide free health and wellbeing checks for drivers through the Open Road Program.
The Open Road team were on the ground at Epping Forest Road House on Monday, October 2, conducting checks and talking with drivers.
TTA chairman John de Bruyn said the industry-led approach addresses issues of physical and mental health and wellbeing in the Tasmanian transport industry.
"Open Road is beginning to have a real impact across the industry," Mr de Bruyn said.
"Over time, it will provide support at all levels, including training for team leaders and peers, toolbox talks within transport businesses, and mental and physical health checks, all designed to improve the health and wellbeing of our workforce."
Federal Transport Assistant Minister and Tasmanian Senator Carol Brown launched the program in May 2023.
Funded through the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) Safety Initiative, the Open Road Program aims to address issues by raising awareness, capacity building, and direct intervention.
TTA executive director Michelle Harwood highlighted the importance of supporting those in the Tasmanian transport industry.
"Transport is the backbone of the Tasmanian economy, enabling businesses and communities and our standards of living," she said.
"We appreciate the hard work that truck drivers put in and encourage them to call in and talk with the team, have a confidential free health check, and grab a healthy food voucher while they're there - with support from Bonney Energy and the Open Road program - lunch is on us!"
Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association (TTOOA) president Rob Bayles said it was great to see the RFDS support Tasmanian truck drivers.
"We all need to be working together to support people in the transport industry, and Open Road is a great program to do this through," Mr Bayles said.
"The RFDS has excellent resources to support physical health checks, and we're excited to see where the relationship can go."
RAW chief executive Barb Walters said the program delivers one-on-one support, integral to the health of people across the industry.
"We're encouraging drivers to take advantage of the opportunity to have a confidential health check - for themselves - and we know that physical and mental health go hand in hand," Ms Walters said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.