An activist campaign to save the southern sea from fossil fuel exploration will be touring Tasmania, including the East Coast.
Surfrider Foundation Australia has launched a series of film events to raise support for their campaign, and Beaumaris will be one of the stops.
The viewings will dive into the impact of seismic activity on Australia's coastline.
Surfrider campaign director and film producer Drew McPherson said the film had been shot over several months in coastal communities across Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia.
"The film takes us to the heart of communities that are at risk of losing their local cultures, livelihoods and marine ecosystems from the planned blasting and drilling," Mr McPherson said.
"It highlights the unique and special connection each and everyone of us has with the ocean, how we rely upon it and the threats that it's facing from the expansion of the fossil fuel industry."
The film's tour comes as data collecting company TGS Geophysical proposes to undertake a seismic survey in the Otway Basin, which is located offshore from Tasmania and Victoria.
When the proposal was open to community feedback in July Surfrider Foundation Tasmania marine scientist Ally Kind said the testing could damage the marine ecosystem.
Save the southern sea from fossil fuel exploration campaign aims to put pressure on the government to cancel proposed seismic blasting permit searching for gas across the nation's coastlines.
The film event will also team up with Ben and Jerry's with free ice cream provided from a veggie powered truck. It will screen at Surfside Beaumaris on October 14 from 4.30pm. Entry is $5.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.