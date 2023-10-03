Let's all drive around the city in third gear

NOW we have 60 km, 50 km, 40 km, then back to 60 km then back to 40 km. Why don't the council just change it to 40 km in the Launceston boundary to save all the confusion? Because if you drive too slow in a designated speed zone you contravene road rule 125 and can be reprimanded or even booked. So why not change it across the board to save a lot of confusion? Then we can all drive in the city in third gear. All the petrol stations would think it a good idea because it would cause you to use more fuel but I think they would be the only ones to agree to that idea.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood Tas
WHAT a great idea the Evandale folk have come up with wanting their above ground electricity poles and wires placed out of sight below the earth's surface.
There is a town I know in England which made a transformation just like this and you would not believe the difference it made by adding charm and beauty to the streets and lanes of the centuries old location.
If you think Evandale is pretty high up on the list of picturesque places in Australia, or even the world, just wait till they get their electricity supply from below ground and not above.
Can't wait to see those penny farthing racers bowling along Evandale streets and not a pole or wire in sight.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
SUPERMARKETS tell us what we can buy, we are told how to discipline our children, what we can and can't say, what services we need and don't need, what we can use to pay for our goods, what we can think and now how we can access poker machines. Humans learn from the mistakes they make and I am sick of governments and groups who think the majority of people need protecting from themselves. Maybe this is why no one will take responsibility for their own mistakes? It's about time we took back control of our own lives.
Helen Stebbings, Hadspen
IT WAS of concern that one of our 20 tame ducks was caught up by a large fishing hook last week. We go to feed these ducks regularly but have not seen anyone fishing on the ponds, not the lake. The ducks are fed duck pellets and have grown accustomed to us three times a week before lunch having a great time eating out of our hands, container and spread over the ground. This has been going on for over 18 months with last season's ducklings now adults. We are looking forward to a new batch of ducklings. These ducks are not feral, they are our pets in their own habitat.
We hope for Mrs Quackers' speedy recovery.
Bill Fahey, Scottsdale
EVERY non-Indigenous Australian who "calls Australia home" is an immigrant, or, a descendent of immigrants. Each and every one of us has benefitted from living in this bounteous and beautiful continent. Our national anthem reminds of this fact:
"Our land abounds in nature's gifts, of beauty rich and rare..."
It therefore beggars belief that any single one of us could possibly deny a Voice, a mere advisory committee or council, to our indigenous peoples who have lived here for at least 65,000 years.
Is this nation still "the land of the fair go"? I certainly hope so.
Ross Robbins, Trevallyn
WOULD you sign a legal document, without knowing its content, including the small print?
Would you sign a blank cheque and hand it over to someone you don't know?
The answer is No.
The Constitution is the highest legal document in our land, and should not be tampered with - especially given the legal, functional and financial scope of the Voice are not defined.
D Thompson, Campania
A TIER of national government, disappointed to be advisory, hereditary and government-appointed, drawn from a small group surviving for millennia, even a civil war centuries ago which they lost, owning most of the land and excluding outsiders, religiously entrenched and wearing ermine or possum, is it the House of Lords, the Voice, or both?
EJ Paterson, Launceston
