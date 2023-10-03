The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Let's all drive around the city in third gear

October 4 2023 - 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Let's all drive around the city in third gear
Let's all drive around the city in third gear

NOW we have 60 km, 50 km, 40 km, then back to 60 km then back to 40 km. Why don't the council just change it to 40 km in the Launceston boundary to save all the confusion? Because if you drive too slow in a designated speed zone you contravene road rule 125 and can be reprimanded or even booked. So why not change it across the board to save a lot of confusion? Then we can all drive in the city in third gear. All the petrol stations would think it a good idea because it would cause you to use more fuel but I think they would be the only ones to agree to that idea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.