Let's all drive around the city in third gear

SUPERMARKETS tell us what we can buy, we are told how to discipline our children, what we can and can't say, what services we need and don't need, what we can use to pay for our goods, what we can think and now how we can access poker machines. Humans learn from the mistakes they make and I am sick of governments and groups who think the majority of people need protecting from themselves. Maybe this is why no one will take responsibility for their own mistakes? It's about time we took back control of our own lives.

