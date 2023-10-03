Launceston's Tasmanian State League season was full of ups and downs, however the Blues still made the top four - qualifying for a fifth-straight finals series.
The Examiner's Josh Partridge reviews their season under coach Mitch Thorp.
Fourth, defeated in the elimination final by Clarence after a home-and-away season of 9-9 and a percentage of 118.81.
Missing key personnel at the crucial time of the year curtailed Launceston's run at four consecutive Tasmanian State League premierships.
Coming into the season without 12 of last year's premiership side, the Blues were already on the back foot before losing co-captains Jobi Harper (personal reasons) and Brodie Palfreyman (injury and suspension) throughout the year.
However, the Blues showed on several occasions they are still a tough task on their day, resulting in a top-four finish and an elimination-final match-up against Clarence in which they were comfortably defeated.
Brodie Palfreyman. The 24-year-old took out his second McAuley Medal as the Blues' best and fairest on Friday night. The silky, smooth-moving midfielder enhanced his reputation as one of the league's best by amassing plenty of ball and stepping up in Harper's absence.
Jake Hinds. Hinds booted 31 goals in the first eight games of the season before his talents were needed more in the midfield - collecting a massive 42 disposals in round 21. It was not just on-field where Hinds proved crucial this year, moving into an assistant-coach role under Thorp.
Liam Jones. It was a tight tussle between Jones and fellow small forward Isaac Hyatt but the former's 32-goal season and ability to rack up the footy has him as a must-watch player for the Blues.
Sam Foley. Last year's Rodney Eade Medallist as the development league's best player made the permanent step up to the seniors this season - playing 17 matches and finishing second in the Blues' best and fairest. The 20-year-old regularly took goal-saving marks and produced runs off half-back for his side and was one of the competition's most-improved players.
Colby McKercher, James Leake, Arie Schoenmaker. It's somewhat cheating naming three players as the Blues' best prospects but when all of them look set to reach the highest level - it is justified. McKercher is touted to be a top-10 pick, while Leake has featured in several form guides and Schoenmaker's left boot is highly regarded.
The Blues' season started with a bang, defeating cross-town rivals North Launceston on Good Friday at UTAS Stadium. Having lost more than half of their premiership side in the off-season and with Thorp serving a four-match ban, the Blues were led by young gun Bailey Gillow and Dylan Riley's five-goal performances.
Two away losses to fifth-placed North Hobart effectively denied the Blues a home elimination final - going down by one point in round eight and 17 in round 19. The latter match also marked Palfreyman's last of the season after breaking his leg and dislocating his ankle as well as being suspended for three matches due to serious misconduct.
