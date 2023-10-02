Flinders Island communities under threat, emergency warning reinstated

UPDATE 8.40AM:
A bushfire watch and act alert has been issued for Killiecrankie and Killicrankie Road as bushfires continue on Flinders Island.
The fire near West End Road is expected to impact Killicrankie and Killiecrankie Road in the next 12 hours, and is "expected to be difficult to control".
Residents have been warned that embers, ash and smoke may fall on Killiecrankie and Killiecrankie Road.
"If you are not prepared for a bushfire, be ready to leave for a safer place," the alert reads.
"If you have made a bushfire plan, check it now.
"If you don't live near Killiecrankie and Killiecrankie Road, Flinders Island, stay away."
EARLIER:
An emergency warning has been reinstated for two townships in Flinders Island after strong morning winds fuelled a West End Road bushfire that had been brought back under control.
Residents in Pine Creek and Leeka are urged to leave immediately if safe to do so.
Additional firefighters and Parks and Wildlife crew arrived on the island overnight, and five waterbombing aircraft are on site.
Tasmania Fire Service deputy regional chief Steve Richardson said the initial emergency warning had been downgraded overnight, but reinstated on Tuesday morning.
"The Pine Scrub and Leeka townships are expected to be at severe risk, and residents are encouraged to leave immediately if safe," Mr Richardson said.
"If you have left the area do not return, as crews are expecting volatile conditions throughout the day.
"The Town Hall in Whitemark is on standby as an Evacuation Centre if the need arises."
Anyone driving near the area is urged to do so with great caution due to the potential of low visibility.
"If you don't live near West End Road, communities of Pine Scrub and Leeka, stay away," Mr Richardson said.
If driving in the area, please do so with caution as there is potential for low visibility due to smoke.
MORE TO COME
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.